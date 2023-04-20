Allegri not expecting Juventus to be distracted by capital gains verdict

Juventus will likely know the verdict of their appeal for the capital gains punishment by today, but Max Allegri does not expect it to affect his players.

The Bianconeri has appealed the decision to deduct 15 league points from their total this season, which has seriously affected their standing on the table.

The club insists they have been punished unjustly and expect the decision to be reversed, but no one knows the outcome of the appeal just yet.

Juve will face Sporting Club in Portugal in the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal today in Lisbon.

Allegri knows that it is a tough game and expects his players to stay focused on the task at hand, regardless of the verdict.

He says via Football Italia:

“We await the sentence, we knew today was an important day both for the verdict and above all to prepare for tomorrow’s game and hope to reach the Europa League semi-final.

“Once we do get the verdict, we’ll set it aside and focus on the match. It is an important objective and not a simple one, because Sporting eliminated Arsenal and already showed against us how good they are.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been in this business long enough to know how important it is to focus on the right things.

The gaffer will do his best to ensure his team is not distracted by the off-field problems around the club and it should help us get the win.