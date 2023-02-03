Allegri not surprised by Pogba’s latest setback after his long layoff

Paul Pogba is still yet to make a competitive start for Juventus since he returned to the club and has suffered another injury setback.

The midfielder is one of the most accomplished players in the Bianconeri squad, having won several league titles with them during his first spell and the World Cup with France.

The Bianconeri added him to their group as a free agent in the summer, but he was injured in pre-season and hasn’t been useful to them.

After his team’s win against Lazio last night, Allegri insists he is not so surprised that the Frenchman is struggling to stay 100% fit since he returned. He said via Calciomercato:

“Sorry because we thought we had Paul at our disposal to put in the legs of the minutage and instead it is not so. Unfortunately, these are things that happen when a player has been idle for six months, almost nine. It takes a little patience, he is working well to try to get back as soon as possible, but this momentarily is not possible.”

Juve FC Says

We have to admit that the gamble to bring Pogba back to the club has backfired and the sooner he leaves, the better.

As one of the top earners at the Allianz Stadium, it is sad that he is still not fit enough to start a match for us at this stage of the season.