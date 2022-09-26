Allegri now has a history of poor starts to a season on the Juventus bench

Max Allegri is one of Juventus’ most successful managers, and another coach will struggle to match the five consecutive league titles he won on the bench of the Bianconeri in his first spell.

That remarkable achievement earned him the job again in the last campaign.

The reason the Bianconeri brought him back is that he is a proven title-winning manager, and it convinced them he is the man for the job.

However, Juve might regret that decision now as he struggles.

But things might still get better as a report reveals this is not the first time Juve has had a terrible start under him.

Il Bianconero reveals Allegri was in charge of the team two times out of the four times they have made a poor start to a term since 2000.

The first time was the 2015/2016 term, and his team roared back to win the league title.

However, they made another bad start under him last season and ended the campaign with no trophy. Fans will pray this term does not end similarly.

Juve FC Says

We are following a similar pattern to last season, where our biggest problem was beating the small clubs.

If we do not address the issue, things could get out of hand, and we could finish this term worse than the previous one.