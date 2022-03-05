Allegri offers updates on injured players and reveals another Dybala setback

After escaping Florence with a win in the first leg of the Coppa Italia, Juventus will host Spezia in a league fixture on Sunday evening.

The Bianconeri are currently fourth in the league standings, just three points ahead of Atalanta who have a match in hand.

So while some suggest that the Old Lady could still fight for the Scudetto this season, Max Allegri remains focused on his main objective, sealing a top four finish.

The Livorno native spoke in his pre-match press conference on Saturday afternoon, and gave some updates regarding some of his injured players.

Juventus had nine senior team players missing for their last two fixtures, but the situation could improve with some set to return to the squad.

“Spezia have won four away games, they are a team that plays and always leaves three players up front,” said Allegri during his conference as translated by Football Italia.

“They have technique, then the more you go on, the more points become heavy and the more difficult it is to win games. Tomorrow the stadium will be almost full, there will have to be a big boost from the fans too.”

“Regarding the injured players: Bonucci is out, we have to thank him because he played games where he wasn’t well.

“Alex Sandro is progressing well and I think I’ll have him for Villarreal, De Sciglio won’t be called up because of a knee problem he’s had for a while and we have to rest him tomorrow, Chiellini is still out, Bernardeschi is 100%.

“Dybala left yesterday’s training session early due to a pain in his flexor, he didn’t feel his leg was comfortable yet so he won’t be there tomorrow. He had a flexor problem.”

Additionally, the tactician reveals that he’s considering whether to start Dusan Vlahovic or leave him on the bench.

“It would be a gamble to start Federico Bernardeschi. I’m thinking of starting Vlahovic from the bench, but I’ll decide tomorrow.”