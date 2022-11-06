Allegri offers updates on the conditions of Bremer, Di Maria and Vlahovic

In recent weeks, Juventus had to do with a depleted squad, as up to eleven players were out injured at one point. But luckily for Max Allegri, a number of key players are returning just in time for the major tilt against Inter.

On Saturday, the Italian manager held his pre-match press conference, offering some important updates regarding some of the club’s most important stars.

The tactician is apparently willing to rely on Gleison Bremer and Angel Di Maria who have returned to training recently.

However, Dusan Vlahovic’s situation remains slightly more complicated. The Serbian has been dealing with a groin issue for quite some time, and he remains doubtful for the Derby d’Italia.

“Bremer and Angel Di Maria have recovered, I have to still evaluate whether or not they will start the game from the pitch or from the bench,” said Allegri in his press conference as reported by the club’s official website. “The only doubt is Dušan Vlahović, we’ll see tomorrow morning if he’ll be available or not because he still isn’t 100%, he has a groin inflammation. “Federico Chiesa has looked good, it was a pleasant surprise, his problem was just to unblock himself mentally and he’ll be available for tomorrow.” The Juventus boss acknowledged Inter’s strength, but at the same time, he insists that the match won’t be a turning for the club regardless of the outcome.