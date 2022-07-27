Allegri offers updates on the conditions of Vlahovic and McKennie

Last night, Juventus fans were expecting to see Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie starting against Barcelona in Dallas.

The two stars had already missed the first test of the Soccer Champions Tour against Chivas De Guadalajara alongside Leonardo Bonucci.

But while the captain made his return to the pitch, the Serbian striker and the American midfielder remained on the bench for the second match in a row.

The exciting encounter ended in a 2-2 draw. Ousmane Dembele gave the Blaugrana the lead on two occasions, only for Moise Kean to level to score twice.

After the match, Max Allegri reassured the supporters over the conditions of Vlahovic and McKennie.

The manager confirmed that the two Juventus stars should make their return to the pitch for the encounter against Real Madrid (on Saturday night) which will be the last of the US tour.

“Vlahovic on the bench? Don’t worry, he will be ready for the match against Real Madrid,” said Allegri as reported by JuventusNews24.

“McKennie? For us he is an important player. Tomorrow he will return to train with the team and on Saturday he will be able to play.”

The USMNT star suffered an injury against Villarreal last February which kept him out of action until May.

On the other hand, Vlahovic has been dealing with a groin discomfort which hindered his performances at the final stages of the last campaign.