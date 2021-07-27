Allegri officially unveiled by Juventus and expects more responsibilities from Ronaldo

Two years after his departure from the club, Massimiliano Allegri once again spoke to the press as the manager of Juventus.

On Tuesday, the club held a press conference to unveil the returning coach, who was welcomed back to Turin by club president Andrea Agnelli.

The former Cagliari and Milan tactician enjoyed a successful first spell at the club that lasted for five seasons (between 2014 and 2019), but was sacked after failing to deliver the Champions League trophy.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri regressed under the guidance of his successors – Maurizio Sarri and then Andrea Pirlo – prompting the club’s hierarchy to recall the Livorno native for another tenure.

Allegri signed a four-year contract with Juventus, and the topic of Cristiano Ronaldo naturally popped up during the press conference.

“Ronaldo is a great player and a smart guy. I spoke to him yesterday as I did with the others,” said the Italian manager as translated by Football Italia.

“I told him that this is an important season and that I am happy to meet him again, now he has more responsibility, because three years ago we had a more experienced team, while now there are younger players,” he continued.

“I expect a lot from him in terms of responsibility, he is in good condition and he is fit.

“There are different moments in a season, playing one game every three days I’ll need to rotate the team, involving all the players.”

“I imagine the player’s management wasn’t easy during the last year and a half.

“Dybala is also very fit, physically and mentally. He is a player who can score goals, even 20 or 25 each season.”

Whilst Leonardo Bonucci has been serving as the club’s vice-captain (right behind Giorgio Chiellini) in the last two seasons, Max revealed that he could instead drop him down in the pecking order, as he left the club in 2017 before returning a year later.

“Paulo can take free kicks, so he can make the difference. In terms of his experience at Juve, he can be the vice-captain because Bonucci left Juventus and returned.

“I expect a lot from him, I’ve spoken to him and he is very motivated. There is enthusiasm and this is the most important thing.”