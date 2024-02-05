Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri opted to approach the Derby d’Italia defeat serenely rather than blaming the players for an underwhelming display.
The Bianconeri were hoping for a positive result in their direct Scudetto showdown against Inter, but ultimately fell short.
The home side had the bulk of the chances in the San Siro battle, but it was Federico Gatti’s own goal that separated the two sides.
The Old Lady’s chances of winning the Scudetto title have been dealt with a massive blow.
However, Allegri had always insisted that qualifying for the Champions League is Juve’s main objective this season.
Therefore, the Livorno native remained upbeat despite the defeat, inviting his players to turn their attention towards upcoming challengers.
“We must continue to follow our path and focus solely on it,” said the 56-year-old in his post-match interviews via the club’s official website.
“It was a difficult match, especially when Inter took the advantage in the first half. In the second half, the match was split and they are always dangerous on the counter, while we certainly have to improve.
“I have nothing to criticize my players for. This result was negative, it happens, but we have to make sure that things change against Udinese.”
Allegri explained why he didn’t want to risk playing both Federico Chiesa and Kenan Yildiz at the same time.
“When I brought Chiesa in, it was a delicate moment of the game. Putting him together with Yildiz seemed like a risk.
“We had our opportunities. We must resume our path to qualify for the Champions League.
“Inter have more experience, more serenity in facing challenges like this. Juve, on the other hand, haven’t faced a challenge like this for three years. Playing these matches is a step forward in our growth.
“Now we have to get back to winning immediately. The season is still long and we have to quickly find a positive result again.
“No one thought we’d be in this position in the table last summer. We are disappointed with today’s defeat, but we are happy with what we have achieved thus far and we must continue on this path.”
