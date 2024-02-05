Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri opted to approach the Derby d’Italia defeat serenely rather than blaming the players for an underwhelming display.

The Bianconeri were hoping for a positive result in their direct Scudetto showdown against Inter, but ultimately fell short.

The home side had the bulk of the chances in the San Siro battle, but it was Federico Gatti’s own goal that separated the two sides.

The Old Lady’s chances of winning the Scudetto title have been dealt with a massive blow.

However, Allegri had always insisted that qualifying for the Champions League is Juve’s main objective this season.

Therefore, the Livorno native remained upbeat despite the defeat, inviting his players to turn their attention towards upcoming challengers.