After winning their last five matches, Juventus now sit on top of the Serie A table, albeit temporarily.

The Bianconeri edged past Cagliari by two goals to one last night to place themselves in first place while we await Inter’s meeting with Frosinone on Sunday night.

But regardless of which club will be ahead in the standings by the end of the round, the upcoming Derby d’Italia promises to be a thrilling encounter between the two league leaders.

Juventus will host Inter at the Allianz Stadium in their first fixture after the international break, and Max Allegri depicts his side as the underdog.

The 56-year-old insists that the Nerazzurri are the favorites to clinch the Scudetto – alongside Napoli and Milan – as they’re a team that was built to win trophies.

Nevertheless, Allegri admits that no one can predict what could ensue in a direct encounter.

“Anything can happen in a single match,” said the Livorno native in his post-match interview via Il Corriere dello Sport.

“They are favorites together with Milan and Napoli. Inter have been built for years to win the Scudetto, they have the strength to do it. I believe they have a great chance to win.”

Juve FC say

Allegri is a master at playing lowball, not only on the pitch, but also in the press room. The Juventus manager reiterated how Milan were the favorites to beat Juventus ahead of last month’s clash, but it was the Bianconeri who prevailed.

Nevertheless, Inter pose an even more complicated challenge as they’re most people’s favorites to win the league title due to the quality and depth they possess in the squad.