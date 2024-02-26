Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri discussed his bond with the club that he’s been serving for the best part of the last ten years.

The manager first joined the Bianconeri in 2014, helping the club prolong its winning dynasty by winning another five Scudetto titles, while also collecting four Coppa Italia trophies.

After two years on the shelf, the 56-year-old returned for a second spell in 2021, though it hasn’t been as prosperous as the original.

Nevertheless, Allegri spoke about the emotional rapport that he shares with Juventus following the dramatic 3-2 victory over Frosinone on Sunday.

“We have started a journey since I returned and we are continuing it,” said the Livorno native in his post-match interview with Rai (via JuventusNews24) when asked about his future.

“I have been at Juventus for 10 years, there is also an emotional bond.

“Will we renew? I don’t know. I’m only thinking about the current campaign and the team’s status.”

Allegri also discussed Federico Chiesa’s situation. The 26-year-old has been struggling for form since his return from injury. He endured another underwhelming outing against Frosinone.

Therefore, Allegri urges the striker to maintain his cool while working on finding his optimal physical condition.

“Federico must remain calm, we talked about it during the week. He must find his best condition again.

“He missed some training sessions lately, so he’s not in top condition at the moment but he will be a very important player for us from now until the end of the season.”