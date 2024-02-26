Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri discussed his bond with the club that he’s been serving for the best part of the last ten years.
The manager first joined the Bianconeri in 2014, helping the club prolong its winning dynasty by winning another five Scudetto titles, while also collecting four Coppa Italia trophies.
After two years on the shelf, the 56-year-old returned for a second spell in 2021, though it hasn’t been as prosperous as the original.
Nevertheless, Allegri spoke about the emotional rapport that he shares with Juventus following the dramatic 3-2 victory over Frosinone on Sunday.
“We have started a journey since I returned and we are continuing it,” said the Livorno native in his post-match interview with Rai (via JuventusNews24) when asked about his future.
“I have been at Juventus for 10 years, there is also an emotional bond.
“Will we renew? I don’t know. I’m only thinking about the current campaign and the team’s status.”
Allegri also discussed Federico Chiesa’s situation. The 26-year-old has been struggling for form since his return from injury. He endured another underwhelming outing against Frosinone.
Therefore, Allegri urges the striker to maintain his cool while working on finding his optimal physical condition.
“Federico must remain calm, we talked about it during the week. He must find his best condition again.
“He missed some training sessions lately, so he’s not in top condition at the moment but he will be a very important player for us from now until the end of the season.”
1 Comment
Overall if you look past the previous 4-5 games, Juve have had a great season as far as results. The game has improved some from last season with more chances created but the attitude and the fight of the squad have been great until they were derailed from the scudetto run. I honestly don`t think another coach would have gotten us any more points at this stage in the season. There is very little quality in this squad. Maybe only Bremer would claim a spot in the current Inter side. Maybe Cambiaso. No one in this current squad would have started in the 2014/15 edition of Juventus. One have to realize the limitations of this team. Allegri is an old school Italian coach who prefers defensive solidity and is pragmatic. He uses a careful approach in his game. This pisses off a lot of people and I am unsure how long these people have been watching Italian football as defensive pragmatism has been the strenght and trademark of Italian football for decades. Weater one could succed or not playing this kind of football at the higest level in 2024 is up for discussion but you could still win the Serie A title with the right squad. That being said, I do think Allegri struggles without high quality attackers and creative players as he obviously is not great at developing “patterns” of attacking play. In my opinion this is his biggest weakness. Still, to think that Zidane, De Zerbi or Italiano or whomever could just walk into the dressing room and start cranking out titles with this current squad is ridiculous. I do however feel this Allegri project is nearing it`s end and we will see who comes in and how good he does.