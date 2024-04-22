Juventus coach Max Allegri remains attached to his post, but admits his future is within the hands of the hierarchy.

The 56-year-old addressed the press on the eve of his side’s encounter against Lazio in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

The Bianconeri won the first leg at home by two unanswered goals courtesy of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa.

Nevertheless, Allegri expects a tough challenge in Rome against a physical side led by Igor Tudor.

“We will be facing Lazio who will play with great aggression because they have to recover two goals,” noted the Juventus manager in his pre-match press conference via JuventusNews24.

“They have changed compared to Sarri’s reign. They are more aggressive now. Tomorrow will be a tough match, a great performance will be needed.”

As for his team selection, Allegri didn’t reveal whether he’ll start with Federico Chiesa or introduce him in the second half, but he expects the Italian to play an important role regardless.

“Federico has always played in important matches and took part in decisive actions. Even on Friday in Cagliari, he made an important assist for Vlahovic.

“He is an instrumental player, just like everyone is important for us. Today I will evaluate the situation, but tomorrow the substitutions will also be needed.

“It will be a tough and long match tomorrow, and we will have to fight.”

Naturally, Allegri was also asked about his future, but insisted he remains focused on the pitch while leaving the matter for the management.

“I’m not thinking about it. I love my job. However, the management will rightly evaluate the value of a coach’s surplus in one context or another.

“The most important thing for us today, however, is to achieve our objectives.

“We have been working hard for it, and tomorrow will be a beautiful and important match to play in order to achieve these goals.”