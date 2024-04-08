Juventus coach Max Allegri felt his team should have closed the match against Fiorentina in the first half rather than risking the result.

The Bianconeri finally earned a Serie A win following a woeful patch, with Federico Gatti poaching the solitary goal of the evening.

Nevertheless, the team had a flurry of chances in the first half where they dominated their visitors. They also had three goals disallowed for offside.

In the second half, the Tuscans pegged them back into their last third, but they were just able to survive the purple onslaught.

For his part, Allegri claims that his team’s retreat wasn’t a choice, as his men ran out of steam after an energetic first-half display.

“The important thing right now is the result, then keeping ninety minutes without ever letting Fiorentina shoot is a tough task,” said the 56-year-old in his post-match interview via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We work every week to improve our game and prevent our opponents from shooting on goal. Sometimes we succeed and sometimes we don’t.

“Even on a psychological level, after a long time without winning, it wasn’t easy against Fiorentina. In the end, we risked a draw but we were also unlucky in the first half with a goal disallowed for being offside by an inch.

“We are having a good campaign, but we feel sorry for this blackout we had and we are doing everything we can to score more points from here to the end.

“Today is an important step, we returned to victory, without conceding a goal for the second match in a row, and now we must continue,” urged the Juventus coach.

“In football, two teams take to the field with two different shirts. We were there and Fiorentina was there.

“We too would like to maintain the ball for ninety minutes, shoot thirty times on goal and not concede. It would be very beautiful and very imaginative, but it couldn’t even be done in our dreams.

“We know what our limitations and we’re working on them.

“The boys were very good at interpreting the game. We had a good first half then we could have done better in the second. We work to keep a very high pressure and crush the opponents in their area.”

“In the first half, we ran a lot and pressed high. We had to score a second goal to close the match, otherwise, it’s normal for Fiorentina to come out when you lose energy. in a couple of situations, we risked conceding goals, but we could have done better in three or four counterattacks.”

Finally, Allegri revealed that Federico Chiesa had a thigh problem which explains why we left the pitch at the hour mark.

“Federico was very good tonight. He made himself available. He wasn’t feeling well due to a thigh problem but was on the pitch for 60 minutes.

“The strikers worked very well, I’m very happy with Chiesa.”