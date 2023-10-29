After 97 minutes of play, Andrea Cambiaso scored a last-gasp goal that secured three vital points for Juventus.

The Bianconeri played hosts for Hellas Verona who fought tooth and nail to come away with a valuable draw from the Allianz Stadium.

But while VAR denied Moise Kean two goals, it was Cambiaso who scored the solitary goal at the very end of a dramatic encounter.

After the match, Juventus coach Max Allegri was obviously pleased by the outcome but admitted that Kean didn’t deserve to be hauled off in the second half.

“I saw a lucid and orderly team on the pitch. Now we’re on top of the table but let’s not lose sight,” said the Livorno native in his post-match interview via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Kean didn’t deserve the substitution but he had been booked. And then, it wasn’t his night after the disallowed goals. But he played a good game.

“I’m very happy with him, he is a different player also on a mental level, he can still improve. He has improved a lot in the last year and I thank the staff who are dedicated to the improvement of the individuals.”

The manager also reserved special praise for teenage sensation Kenan Yildiz who almost scored after coming in for Daniele Rugani.