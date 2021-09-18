Allegri only behind Mourinho in winning percentage

Following five mostly successful seasons at Juventus, it’s no wonder that the majority of the fans were excited to see Max Allegri returning to Turin this summer.

The manager won five Scudetto titles during his time at the club as well as four Coppa Italia trophies, while leading the Old Lady towards two Champions League finals.

Therefore, the Livorno native is a proven winner – at least on the domestic stage – and a report revealed the numbers behind his first stint at the club.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ILBianconero, Allegri’s winning percentage throughout his career is currently 53.62%, but during his first stint at Juventus, he managed to win 69.82% of his matches.

The last number remains an astonishing one, and is only topped by José Mourinho’s time at Real Madrid. The Special One managed the Spanish capital club between 2010 and 2013, winning 71.91% of his fixtures.

Both managers made their return to Serie A this season, as Allegri went back to the Bianconeri’s dugout following a two-year hiatus, while the Portuguese manager joined Roma following two disappointed spells in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

The Italian coach is currently enduring a rough start for his second tenure with Juventus, but the fans will be hoping that he’ll be able to replicate his previous numbers eventually.