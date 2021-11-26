Allegri opens up about Chelsea defeat and the upcoming Atalanta match

Max Allegri admits losing 4-0 at Chelsea was far from ideal, but he insists Juve already won the important match in Turin.

Speaking ahead of his team’s next game against Atalanta, he said they had a good first half and capitulated after the English club scored their second goal of the night.

He also praised Juve’s next opponents as a very good club that has been doing exploits in the last few seasons.

“Atalanta have been doing extraordinary work for many years, tomorrow’s game is between two teams in the race for the top four,” Allegri said at a press conference as quoted by Football Italia.

“We are sorry for the defeat in London, we are Juventus and it’s never good to make such a bad impression,” the coach continued.

“However, we had won the most important game in Turin.

“The team played a good first half in London, the game was balanced until minute 55. Perhaps we played a better first half than the reverse fixture in Turin, but we melted after their second goal.

“Tomorrow is an important match, but not decisive, we have an important month ahead, the next six games are crucial,” Allegri continued.

“Atalanta are a physical team, they score many goals, but they concede a lot too. We need a good game in attack and defence. We need to be clinical.”

Juve FC Says

That loss to the Blues exposed the Bianconeri like never before, and clubs would want to copy the English club’s tactic when they face us.

However, Allegri is experienced enough to learn from the mistake of that fixture.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta would be another very tough opponent to play against this weekend.

The match offers Juve the chance to prove the Chelsea defeat was a one-off.

As Allegri has remarked, the next few weeks will be important to the club, and beating La Dea would be the perfect start.