Allegri opens up on Di Maria’s anger and Chiesa’s condition

Following the chaotic ending of Juventus-Inter, the two Derby d’Italia rivals will head to the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final on level terms after registering a 1-1 draw.

Juan Cuadrado broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute, but a bizarre last-minute handball gifted the Nerazzurri a vital equalizer through Romelu Lukaku’s spot kick.

Yet, Max Allegri admitted that the result reflects what was a balanced encounter, even if the equalizer could have been avoided.

The Juventus manager said he doesn’t know anything about the brawl that erupted after the final whistle as he had already left the pitch.

“It’s a shame about the goal we conceded, but the result is fair, it reflects a balanced game,” said the Livorno native in his post-match interview via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Kostic could have been more mischievous on Dumfries [before the handball], but in the end it was an equal encounter, there were chances from both sides.

“The team is in a good condition, but we know that the return counts. The ending? No big deal, just a little confusion”.

In middle of the second half, Allegri swapped Angel Di Maria for Federico Chiesa, and the Argentine didn’t seem too pleased with the substitution.

Nonetheless, the manager felt that he needed a player with different characteristics at that stage of the match. He also expects to see the best version of Chiesa starting next season.

“Dusan played a good game, Angel is extraordinary in connecting the departments. Then we need to occupy the area better with him on the pitch.

“I had to make substitutions because we needed fresh people with different characteristics. The match was blocked, Chiesa could have broken it.’