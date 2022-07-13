Juventus has some of the finest midfielders in Serie A in their squad and the Bianconeri have added more in this transfer window.

Paul Pogba returns to the club and joins Nicolo Rovella as the latest addition to the squad.

This means Max Allegri has one of the best midfield talents in Italian football now and they should help him win trophies in this campaign.

The Bianconeri have started preseason preparations as they look to end this term with a trophy.

Allegri was speaking about the midfielders in his group and it is clear to see that is not a position Juve has any problems with.

The gaffer said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In midfield, we have five midfielders plus Arthur who is injured. We will bring Fagioli to the training camp, Miretti will return on 3 August. Today he graduated and I congratulate him. Rovella is also there and we will decide whether to bring Ranocchia . They are quality players who need to play certain games to show where they are.”

Juve FC Says

Our midfield is big, but some of the current options in that position will have to leave.

Apart from Arthur and Aaron Ramsey, who have been poor, we also need to send some of the younger midfielders out on loan so that they can play regularly.