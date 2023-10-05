Juventus manager Max Allegri has shed light on the mental stress that the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed on both the senior team and youth players at the club.

Despite being one of the world’s most prominent football clubs, Juventus was severely affected by the pandemic, leading to significant financial losses that have been widely reported. The club is still grappling with the economic aftermath of the crisis.

However, it’s not just the financial aspect that has taken a toll on the club. Allegri has revealed that the pandemic has also had a profound impact on the mental well-being of Juventus players. Many have faced mental health challenges, including depression.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“In both the youth system and the first team we have professionals working on the mental aspect.

“There are boys, even as young as 14 years old, who had severe depression in the post-COVID era, and we absolutely have to work on that.

“There have been much more serious mental problems than before COVID and we, as Juventus, are working on it a lot.”

Juve FC Says

Footballers are also humans and we can all understand when COVID-19 affected their mental health because it was also the case for a majority of us.

However, we trust the club to employ the best professionals to help its players to be mentally fine.