Juventus has some fine players in their youth teams and has been promoting them in the last two seasons, a system that has helped.

The generally held opinion is that Max Allegri does not like to work with youngsters and will always disrupt their development, but he is proving his doubters wrong with his decision-making this season.

He has handed chances to the likes of Fabio Miretti, Nicolo Fagioli and Samuel Iling-Junior, with the latter showing he is a top talent in just a few minutes he has spent on the pitch.

With his contract expiring, Juventus has reportedly secured Iling-Junior’s future on a new deal, pending an announcement. Now, Il Bianconero reveals Allegri has permanently promoted him to the first team.

The Englishman is currently nursing an injury, but he did enough in the first few games he played for the club to impress the manager.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior is a top talent and he made that clear in the few minutes he was on the pitch for our senior team this season.

The attacker is young and will only get better, so we expect him to show the quality he possesses when he returns to full fitness and can play again.