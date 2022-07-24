Allegri picks his next striker and refuses to consider alternatives

Alvaro Morata could still end up as a Juventus player before this transfer window closes.

The Spaniard spent the last two seasons on loan at the Allianz Stadium and he has spent four campaigns combined on the books of the Bianconeri.

Juve enjoyed his talents, and he is one player Max Allegri loves to work with.

However, they have since handed his shirt number to Dusan Vlahovic after failing to reach an agreement with Atletico de Madrid for his permanent transfer.

That seemed to be a clear indication that he will no longer be a part of their future.

However, a report on Tuttojuve claims the Spaniard remains Allegri’s first choice.

The Juve gaffer believes he is the perfect player to complete his attack and wants Juve to sign him again.

The Bianconeri now hopes Atleti will eventually reduce their asking price and do a deal with them.

Juve FC Says

Morata did well for us in the few campaigns he has spent on our books and he understands the demands of Allegri.

Signing a new forward would be a gamble, but the Spaniard will not struggle to slot into life at the club if he returns.

Hopefully, we can find an agreement with Atleti soon and get everything sorted on time.