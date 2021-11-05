Allegri plays down Argentina call-up for Under-23 star

Max Allegri has claimed that Matias Soulé isn’t ready for the Juventus senior side yet, playing down his call-up to the Argentina squad.

The 18 year-old has been called up to the senior international squad ahead of the international break, with his country set to take on both Uruguay and Brazil in World Cup qualifying next week.

The international boss has actually called up 43 players to his squad, including a number of younger players who will not be expected to play roles in the actual fixtures, but it will be nice for the youngster to get to grips with the training methods and build-up to big international qualifiers and give him a target to aim for in the future.

Max Allegri ws asked to comment on the youngster’s call-up ahead of his side’s clash with Fiorentina tomorrow, and he downplayed the decision, whilst insisting that is important for his progress to be with the Under 23 squad at present.

“Argentina have called up some very young players in their most recent squad. Matías Soulé is a good kid, but you have to let him follow his path. The second team is very important because it anticipates the growth of the players.”

The 18 year-old is yet to notch a single goal or assist from his Serie C appearances so far this term, which only confirms that he isn’t quite ready to be considered for a step-up to the senior squad.

He isn’t one of the names who you hear about regularly, not that the youth players usually get overly praised in the media, but I would expect calm following this first call-up.

Patrick