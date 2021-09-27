Allegri plays down the importance of the Chelsea game

Massimiliano Allegri has played down the importance of Juventus’ match against Chelsea this week.

Facing the prospect of being without the injured duo of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala, the Juve gaffer says the game isn’t decisive.

Juve and the European champions are the favourites to reach the knockout stages from their group and they both won their opening group game.

The Bianconeri will now host Thomas Tuchel’s side in a match that will send the winner top of the group by three points.

Dybala has been important to the positive results the Bianconeri has achieved this season but picked up an injury in their game against Sampdoria yesterday.

Morata was also injured in the same match and their absence will give chances to the likes of Moise Kean to prove their worth.

Allegri says his side will try to get a result from the game without the two players and insists the clash isn’t a must-win.

Rather, that tag should go for their double-header against Zenit Saint Petersburg later in the competition.

“We’ll see how to play against Chelsea without Dybala and Morata,” he said via Football Italia.

“It’s not a decisive game anyway. The key games for the qualification are those against Zenit.”