Allegri pleased but issues a note of caution after beating Bologna

Max Allegri has praised his players for beating Bologna 2-0, but he insists now isn’t the time to rest on their laurels because tougher matches are coming ahead.

The Juventus manager is overseeing a rebuild at the club and this has been a tough first half of a campaign.

However, things are getting better and the win against The Petronians was the club’s fourth in five matches.

Juve is unpredictable this season, and the hosts did more than enough to beat them.

However, a solid defence combined with taking their available chances helped the Bianconeri to secure all the points from the fixture.

Allegri says everyone gave an excellent account of themselves in the defensive phase but he wants more in attacking situations.

“Everyone collaborated when defending, which is how it ought to be. Compared to Venezia, we had a better attitude from the start, but need to do more going forward,” Allegri told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“Bologna have a lot of quality, so it’s natural they were going to have some chances. We did well here, but cannot lower our guard now, as there are many head-to-head clashes coming up in January before the Champions League resumes.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is spot on again with his assessment of his team’s performance and I like how he enjoys moving on to the next game as soon as one is done.

The former AC Milan manager knows his team has to win more matches than anyone else in Serie A for the rest of this season and he won’t let them dwell on an outstanding performance.

The Bianconeri next match against Cagliari is another winnable game and he would hope he can inspire his players to another victory.