This weekend, Juventus returned to winning ways, toppling Torino by two unanswered goals in the Derby della Mole.

Filip Kostic’s corner kicks proved decisive in the second half. Granata goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic unwisely left his goal on two occasions in vain attempts to reach the ball first. Federico Gatti and Arek Milik took full advantage and put their names on the scoresheet.

After the match, Juventus coach Max Allegri praised his team for what he described as a mature performance.

He admits that his side struggled at first and explained what adjustments he had to make.

“Against Toro, we put up a mature display. The attitude is the right one, we are growing”, said Max Allegri in his post-match interview via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We expected a match like this. The Granata were aggressive for the first 20 minutes, we couldn’t catch them. Having various solutions, from the start or during the match, is important.

“Then we went 4-4-2 on the defensive phase and we improved afterwards. I’m happy with the match, with the boys, we risked very little or basically nothing apart from a Sanabria overhead kick.

“Defensively we were organized. This must be a further starting point because after the break we’re going to play Milan.”

The 56-year-old was especially pleased with the display of Gatti who redeemed himself with a goal two weeks following the horror show in Sassuolo.

“I’m happy for Gatti. After the performance in Sassuolo he recovered very quickly and that’s normal.

“Throughout his career, he will make other mistakes, like everyone else, but he must remain calm.

“We put in a good defensive performance, at individual and collective levels. It’s essential to play with peace of mind.”

Once again, the manager insisted that fourth place remains the main objective, but leaves the door open for a more ambitious goal.

“The objective remains fourth place, but that doesn’t preclude us from thinking about something else. We are Juventus.”