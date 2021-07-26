Allegri plotting how to use Ronaldo and Dybala with the former playing as a centre forward

One of the most important issues that Massimiliano Allegri will have to solve at Juventus is playing Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala together.

Both attackers are very talented and they thrive more when they are given the freedom to operate around the opponent’s area.

This has caused one to be more effective than the other in matches and it could also cause some confusion on the pitch.

However, it is the manager’s job to make sure both talents can coexist and deliver the results that the team needs.

Corriere della Sera as reported by Tuttomercatoweb claims that Allegri is working on a 4-2-3-1 formation that would accommodate both players and have Ronaldo as the centre-forward.

The report insists that it isn’t a simple task and it would take some compromise from both the attacker and his manager to make it work.

Allegri respects Ronaldo and plans to hold talks over the new setup with the Portuguese in the next few days.

It is hoped that the former Real Madrid man will agree with the manager’s plans.

Ronaldo loves to score and if his new position doesn’t help him to achieve that, it might be a problem for him.