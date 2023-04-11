Allegri pondering on how to help struggling Vlahovic

Juventus manager Max Allegri is keen to get Dusan Vlahovic back in form as the Serbian struggles to score goals.

Juve added him to their squad as one of the finest strikers in the world and they intend to build their future on the Fiorentina man.

However, the striker’s goals haven’t come as much as they will want and it has been the subject of serious discussion in the last few weeks.

Juve knows he has the qualities, but they must find a way to stop his goal drought and get him back among the goals.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia says Allegri currently has two choices to help his man.

One, he can keep the attacker in the team and continue to play him until he returns to form, an approach he used for Adrien Rabiot.

Secondly, he can take the limelight off the Serbian and play him off the bench in some matches until he gets better.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic’s goal drought is a major concern for us and we can understand when the manager is worried and wants to know what he can do for his striker.

But class is permanent and we expect this drought to end soon.