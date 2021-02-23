Allegri praised by former Juventus midfielder

Max Allegri has surprisingly been out of job since leaving his post in Turin in the summer of 2019.

The Italian manager enjoyed five successful years at Juventus which saw him winning the Scudetto title in all five attempts.

The former Cagliari boss also won the Coppa Italia four times during his time at the club, and reached the final of the Champions League on two occasions.

Nonetheless, Allegri’s failure to deliver the long-awaited European trophy to the Old Lady ended up costing him his job.

However, his successor Maurizio Sarri was far from impressive during his short tenure in black and white.

Moreover, rookie tactician Andrea Pirlo is facing loads of trouble in his current stint with the club.

Therefore, some voices had been calling the Juventus hierarchy to amend for their mistake and bring back their former coach.

Allegri is still very highly regarded among club figures, and one of his former players would be willing to testify on his behalf.

According to Football Italia, Miralem Pjanic posted a picture on social media describing his old manager as Top coach.

The post included a picture of Juan Cuadrado jumping on Allegri’s back and spraying him on the head, with Pjanic taking part in the ”ritual”.

The Cuadrado-Allegri spraying scene had become a Juventus celebratory tradition which used to take place right after winning a title.

The Bosnian midfielder spent four years in Turin before moving to Barcelona in the summer.

The former Roma man was swapped for former Arthur, who headed in the opposite direction.