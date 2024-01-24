Brescia owner Massimo Cellino, who played a role in providing Max Allegri with one of his initial jobs in Serie A, has commended the Juventus manager for his current performance. Allegri has been leading Juventus in their pursuit of the league title, showcasing managerial prowess despite the squad limitations the Bianconeri face.

Juventus, having made minimal signings in the summer, initially aimed for a top-four finish in Serie A. However, under Allegri’s guidance, it is increasingly likely that they will secure a spot in the Champions League for the next season and potentially even clinch the Italian championship.

Despite the constraints of the squad, Allegri has demonstrated exceptional coaching skills, outperforming many coaches across Europe. Notably, Allegri has maintained a positive attitude, refraining from complaints about the squad’s limitations and focusing on extracting the best performances from the players at his disposal.

Cellino is impressed and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“He has great qualities and then he is one of the few corporate coaches: he has never demanded signings or complained about absences, he knows how to do well with the players he has and makes the most of them. I am happy that he is doing so well: hold on and I hope they don’t rush him, he will complete the reconstruction of the Bianconeri. What if we still talk? When one of us is down, the other is always there: it’s important.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is an experienced manager who has done well for our team. We are proud of the work he has done, and he deserves all the praise he is getting.