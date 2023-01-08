Allegri praises Argentine duo for their contribution against Udinese

Once again, Juventus left it to the final minutes before snatching the winner and extending their winning streak in the process.

Expectedly, the encounter against Udinese wasn’t an easy one for Max Allegri and his men, but the team kept its composure and was eventually rewarded with an eight domestic win in a row and another clean sheet.

Following the encounter, the manager offered his input on the action and praised his two recently-crowed world champions.

Angel Di Maria made his return from a slight injury problem and was immediately thrusted into the starting formation, while Leandro Paredes replaced Manuel Locatelli in the second half, and it was his play that initiated Danilo’s winner.

“Today we didn’t do much in the first half, then in the second period we improved and had several chances,” said Allegri in his post-match interview as reported by la Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Di Maria made extraordinary plays, while Paredes gave an excellent ball. Without such desire, it’s difficult to win these type of matches. We have to work in silence because we left it late.

“Di Maria played more than an hour at good levels. He had stopped, before he came from a fifteen-day break, he played a good game and I’m happy with everyone who put their heart and desire into it.

“When we go back to playing every three or four days so we will need everyone’s help on a physical and mental level. We defended well, we had good free-kicks.”

The Juventus manager also had gave credit for Weston McKennie who played in an unusual role as a wingback.

“You have to be willing to go forward in both halves. In the first half we were too hasty and missed too many balls.

“Then McKennie put more pressure on the midfield ball carriers. Miretti made good plays.

“McKennie is a full back but with different characteristics. We knew it was going to be difficult but also that by keeping a high tempo in the second half, things would change.”