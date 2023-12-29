Juventus manager Max Allegri has expressed a lot of respect for AS Roma ahead of their upcoming match this weekend. Juventus faces another challenging test as they aim to secure the Serie A title or, at the very least, stay close to Inter Milan at the top of the table.

Despite facing some limitations in the current campaign, Allegri’s men have performed well. The upcoming opponent is Roma, a team with a strong squad led by coach Jose Mourinho and featuring notable players such as Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala.

While Roma may not be in the title race and hasn’t been as consistent as Juventus, Allegri acknowledges the capabilities of their opponents and does not underestimate the challenge they pose.

Speaking ahead of the game, the Juve gaffer said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We’re in a good moment, but as we all know, football thrives on balance. We have to keep our feet on the ground, we have to think about tomorrow’s match and then we’ll see the standings. Roma are a grumpy team to face, with one of the best coaches on the bench, they don’t give advantages, they have quality in attack. In this period, distractions are around the corner.”

Juve FC Says

AS Roma are a strong team to face. With Jose Mourinho as their manager, we expect them to be very tactical.

But that does not mean we cannot defeat them. We just need to be in our best shape to take advantage of the chances we create and those we are gifted.