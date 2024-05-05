Max Allegri has responded to Daniele De Rossi’s comments about him and praised the young manager.

De Rossi is doing well as a replacement for Jose Mourinho, who was sacked by the Rome club.

Their former midfielder is strengthening the team, and they have reached the semi-finals of the Europa League.

They are also in contention to finish inside the Champions League places, something Jose Mourinho was struggling to achieve.

Under De Rossi, Roma seems rejuvenated, and their manager is being tipped to do a commendable job before his eventual departure from the club.

Ahead of their meeting this weekend and after De Rossi had praised him, Allegri said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“I thank Daniele for his words. I played with his father in Livorno in 1986. Alberto was finishing playing, a wonderful person. He gave a lot of enthusiasm to Roma, a bit of light-heartedness, despite the excellent work of Mourinho, but Roma had played two finals in two years. Daniele is young, he’s starting out and he can have a good career. Will we find a Roma that could be the last resort for them. We’ll find an angry Roma from Thursday he wants to aggressively return to fighting for the top 4 and will need a good match.”

Juve FC Says

De Rossi has done a good job since returning to AS Roma as their coach, and the team’s improvement is not surprising.

They will be eager to beat us, but our squad includes some of the best players in the league, and we must secure the points in the fixture.