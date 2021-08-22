Allegri praises Dybala condition when he returned for preseason

Massimiliano Allegri has heaped praises on Paulo Dybala after the Argentinian returned from preseason in great shape.

Last season was a poor one for the attacker who was hardly reliable for Juventus.

The Bianconeri had to make do with only a few appearances from him because of persistent injury problems, even a covid-19 infection.

Not being able to rely on him was one of the reasons why the Bianconeri nearly finished outside the Serie A top four.

However, the attacker remains a key part of this club’s present and future plans as they look to get back at the top of the Italian game.

His poor form also led to him missing out on the Argentina squad for the Copa America, which they won.

While some players enjoyed their holidays and others represented their countries, Dybala worked hard to be in shape for the upcoming season and Allegri says he came back as if this was his first season at the club.

Speaking ahead of Juventus’ match against Udinese, he said as quoted by Football Italia:

“Paulo turned up to pre-season training as if this was his first year at Juve. He too knows that the last two seasons were not at the level of his potential. He’s talented, but you need to train at a certain intensity if you want to play football at a certain level. He will be the captain tomorrow, if he plays.

“We must realise that in order to win the Scudetto, we need daily work that is physical, technical and mental. If we are still in the running for the title in March, that means the team has found its balance.”