Allegri praises his Juventus players for rising to the occasion against Lazio

Max Allegri is full of praise for his players after their impressive 3-0 win against Lazio this evening and he made that known after the game.

The Bianconeri had underperformed in some big games this term and they faced a Lazio side that was above them on the league table.

Juve was on a five-game winning run before this fixture and wanted to end 2022 with yet another victory.

However, the game was against a Lazio side that has been in fine form in the league in recent weeks as well.

Maurizio Sarri’s team was in top form and will have been confident they would get something from the game.

However, the Bianconeri worked hard and their gameplan was solid which enabled them to win.

After the game, Allegri said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The boys did excellent things, playing against Lazio is not easy. We conceded little and nothing until the end, even the management of the ball, when Lazio fell with the rhythms.”

Juve FC Says

Our players deserve credit for how incredibly well they performed in the game and Allegri should be proud of his wards.

We go into the WC break in high spirits. When club football returns, Federico Chiesa will be in much better shape and Paul Pogba will be back, making us much stronger.