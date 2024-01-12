Max Allegri was impressed by Juventus’ overall approach to their game against Frosinone last night as they secured a 4-0 win and passage into the Coppa Italia semi-final.

The Bianconeri have been one of the top sides in the country this term and faced a Frosinone side that boasts some fine talents in their ranks.

Juve aims to win both the league and the Italian Cup, making it crucial to take the quarterfinal games seriously.

As one of the top clubs in the country this term, the Bianconeri knew that maintaining their high standards was essential to winning the game.

Max Allegri made some changes to his playing team, with Arkadiusz Milik starting and scoring three goals. However, everyone on the pitch performed well, and Allegri was impressed with their overall attitude.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The match seemed simple, but there was a good approach from everyone. We broke the deadlock straight away, then we made it 2-0 and we could have even scored the third goal, we were good at playing this match.”

Juve FC Says

We had a good attitude towards that game and were rewarded with the win. If we approach each match with a good mindset, we can be sure we will win them.