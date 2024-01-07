Max Allegri has admitted that Juventus’ attack has improved recently after they defeated Salernitana this evening.

Juve found their opponents harder than they were when both clubs met in the Italian Cup days ago.

However, Juve still managed to win, even though they needed a late winner to earn the points.

The Bianconeri gaffer was impressed with how his team played and admits that their attacking output has improved, but he is not happy with how softer they have become at the back.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Lately we attack the goal better, we finish better. We have improved this, however we have worsened the defensive phase.”

Juve FC Says

We did well against Salernitana in attack, but we can do better at the back, and shouldn’t have to wait that long to defeat a team that is in relegation trouble at the moment.

The most important thing is that we won, but there will be tougher opponents ahead for us to face, and we must improve to remain in the title race by the end of the season.

Now that Allegri has identified a key problem in our game, hopefully, he will groom his boys to fix it before the next match.