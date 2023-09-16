Juventus manager Max Allegri expressed satisfaction with the attitude displayed by his players in their 3-1 victory against Lazio earlier today.

This win was particularly important for Juventus, given the negative news and controversies surrounding the club during the international break. While Juventus is targeting a top-four finish in the league, the fans aspire to see the team contend for the title. Securing victories against other top Italian clubs is vital for achieving these objectives.

Lazio, although not having a flawless start to the season, had won their previous match, making them a challenging opponent. Maurizio Sarri’s team showed moments of danger during the game, but Allegri was notably impressed by the commitment and attitude displayed by his Juventus side, which ultimately led to their victory.

After the match, the manager said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’m happy with the performance and the victory, especially with the attitude of this group of boys, who played, who came on, who was on the bench. I’d say it was very good.”

Juve FC Says

Games against a side like Lazio could be difficult to get a point from, but we showed in that fixture that we are in top shape mentally and otherwise.

The real struggle would be to maintain this attitude in our other games throughout the term, but we trust the manager to get the best from his players.