Allegri praises Juventus second half against Sporting Club

Juventus manager Max Allegri was impressed by how his team played the second half of their game against Sporting Club.

The black and whites faced the Portuguese side in the Europa League’s first-leg quarterfinals in Turin.

They emerged 1-0 victors, thanks to a maiden European goal from Federico Gatti and they now hold a very important advantage ahead of the second leg.

Sporting is one of the toughest clubs left in the competition, having eliminated Arsenal in the last round.

The Portuguese side was in the Champions League earlier in the season and cannot be underestimated if Juve is serious about winning the competition.

Juve had an indifferent first half, but in the second half, they were much better and delivered some top performances, which eventually helped them to win the fixture.

After the match, Allegri said via Calciomercato:

“In the second half we did better with the 3 midfielders who gave more breadth, in the first we did a lot wrong and they pressed, then they dropped. Missing the exteriors a bit I had to adapt, Di Maria gave a lot, Locatelli asked for the change. Going back to victory and not conceding goals was important”.

Juve FC Says

We were in good form in the second half and the difficulty we faced in that game should make us know the reverse fixture would be challenging.

However, our away form in the competition so far has been good and we trust the boys to deliver.