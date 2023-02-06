Allegri praises Juventus youngsters for their role in the season so far

Max Allegri has heaped praise on Juventus youngsters after they stepped up when their established teammates were unfit or performing poorly.

The Bianconeri have introduced the likes of Nicolo Fagioli, Samuel Iling-Junior and Fabio Miretti to regular first-team action this term and they have all delivered.

Juve is famed for relying on experienced players, especially when Allegri is their gaffer, but youngsters have contributed to keeping the club in a good position this term.

Speaking ahead of the match against Salernitana, Allegri gave credit to them. The gaffer said via Calciomercato:

“He (Fagioli) grew a lot, when there were so many absences I put him inside and gave important answers. The young people gave enthusiasm and technique, Fagioli played as much as Miretti, also Soulé and Iling”

Juve FC Says

Our youngsters have been superb in this turbulent season and we could have been in a worse spot on the league table if we had not brought them into the team.

However, there is so much more work to do and we must stay committed to finishing the season in great fashion regardless of the obstacles before us.

As long as our youngsters keep performing well, we will keep them in the squad and continue to use them.