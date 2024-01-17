Max Allegri expressed satisfaction once again with the performance of Kenan Yildiz as Juventus secured a 3-0 victory against Sassuolo last night.

As Juventus enters the crucial phase of the season, they are well aware of the necessity to maintain their impressive form in order to secure the championship ahead of Inter Milan.

Since Max Allegri’s return to the club in 2021, Juventus has been promoting several young talents to their first team, and Yildiz is one such player.

The Turkish international has consistently featured in the Bianconeri’s starting lineup in recent weeks and was given the starting nod in the game against Sassuolo, with Federico Chiesa entering as a substitute.

Yildiz had a commendable performance, showcasing why he deserves a spot in the next Juventus lineup, while Chiesa contributed to ensure a comfortable victory for the team.

Speaking about Chiesa and the teenager’s performance after the victory, Allegri said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Chiesa is physically well and I’m happy for him, we need the best Chiesa. Yildiz made good plays, he also had a favorable situation where he could score. I think he only lost one ball, he is a young player, but he has great technique.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is our latest gem and it does not seem like he will stop being impressive anytime soon.

The Turkish youngster is a joy to watch whenever he steps on the pitch. and we are proud that he is becoming one of our key men at the Allianz Stadium.