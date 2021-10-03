Allegri praises Locatelli and reveals areas he needs to improve after his derby day winner

Massimiliano Allegri has praised Manuel Locatelli for his start to life at Juventus but says the midfielder still has room for improvement.

Locatelli has been a good summer buy for the Bianconeri and his latest contribution to the club is one that will endear him even more to their fans.

He just scored the winner in the Turin derby and was in fine form throughout the match.

Allegri says he has done well since he joined the club and has also shown some signs of improvement.

He hinted that the midfielder previously only enjoyed playing short balls, but he has now become more comfortable in playing long balls.

He also praises him for always taking the leading role as midfield creator and his great natural technique, which is quite evident.

Allegri told DAZN as quoted by Tuttojuve: “He has entered well, I think he has a lot of room for improvement.

“First of all I think he has improved a lot because he begins to see a little more on the long side and does not play so much on the short, he varies his plays and above all he puts himself in the position of director and this I believe. is already a step forward for him.

“Then he is good, he has technique, he just has to learn to improve that situation there “.

Locatelli is developing into the midfield lynchpin at Juve and if he continues to make this much progress, they could trust him to lead the Bianconeri to their next few trophies and we could be watching a future Juventus captain in action.