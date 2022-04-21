Allegri praises performance of midfielder against Fiorentina

Max Allegri has praised Adrien Rabiot for his performance in Juventus’ 2-0 win against Fiorentina last night.

The midfielder has had an inconsistent time as a Juve player since he joined the club in 2019, and there have been calls for him to leave.

However, he continues to get playing time from Max Allegri. On his day, Rabiot can be the best player on the pitch in a match, but he could also be frustrating to watch.

In the match against Fiorentina last night, he did well, and Allegri was full of praise for the midfielder after the encounter.

In his post-match press conference, he said, as quoted by Football Italia: “The midfielders did an excellent job, Adrien Rabiot is definitely doing better at finding forward runs and had a great chance with the disallowed goal.

“We should congratulate the lads, as reaching the Final against Inter was an objective for the season. It had been a tough few days after the draw with Bologna, when we failed to make the most of many chances.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been an enigmatic player at the club, and it is hard to understand his role in the team.

However, if he performs as he did last night more often, he would have more fans loving him, and a contract extension might be on the cards.