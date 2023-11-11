Juventus manager Max Allegri is effusive in his praise for Weston McKennie as the American consistently delivers top performances for the club this season.

McKennie spent the second half of the last season on loan at Leeds United after facing challenges in securing game time at Juventus. Unfortunately, his spell in the Premier League was unsuccessful, and upon his return, Juventus excluded him from the squad, placing him on the market.

Undeterred, McKennie mounted a comeback with an impressive pre-season tour in the USA, compelling Allegri to reintegrate him into the team.

Since the start of this season, the midfielder has emerged as one of the standout members of the Bianconeri team, earning a consistent spot on the team sheet.

Juventus is pleased with his stellar performance thus far, and Allegri commended him after the recent victory against Cagliari.

The gaffer said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Wes is having a good season, I think he is maturing too after the experience on loan. I spoke to him too, he has physical strength that helps cover for a few technical errors, but when running into space, he can be devastating.

“I told him at the start of the season that this was a very important year for him, he would be a wing-back and so he had to run back and forth. He put himself at our disposal.

“What I learned is that at Juve you must keep a low profile, work hard and create the normality of winning. That brings balance and calm. We must work on our limitations and try to make them into strengths.”

Juve FC Says

McKennie has been very important to our success this term and has worked very hard to reach the level he is at now.

Hopefully, he will keep improving and the club might offer him a new contract.