Allegri prepared to change Bentancur’s role to bring out the best in him

One of the interesting experiments that Andrea Pirlo carried out at Juventus last season was to play Rodrigo Bentancur in front of the defence.

It was a surprising decision and it backfired spectacularly in their game against FC Porto.

At the time, Massimiliano Allegri was out of a job and was on punditry duty and he commented on Pirlo’s decision by saying as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“In my opinion Bentancur cannot play in front of the defense. He can play a match, but not more. Rodrigo is very good, but in front of the defence he has a playing time of 1-3: he stops, looks and then passes.”

Now that he has returned to the Juventus bench, the multiple Serie A-winning manager has the chance to play Bentancur where he should thrive.

The report says Allegri is planning to do exactly that in the upcoming campaign.

Bentancur was one of the Juventus’ players that struggled last season, but he is expected to do better in 2021/ 2022.

This is because the report claims that Allegri has watched him closely and would only field him in a position that he can best express himself in the Juventus midfield.

It insists that one thing for certain is that he won’t play as a defensive midfielder in front of the defence.