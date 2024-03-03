Juventus coach Max Allegri reportedly has a surprise in store in his starting lineup for this evening’s big clash against Napoli.

While earlier reports indicated that Filip Kostic was set to occupy the left flank as usual, several accounts are now reporting a different formation.

The Bianconeri manager will seemingly drop the Serbian winger in favor of Samuel Iling-Junior.

The 31-year-old hasn’t been enjoying his best campaign, often struggling to make an impact.

On the other hand, the young Englishman came off the bench last weekend to instigate Daniele Rugani’s winner against Frosinone.

Therefore, Allegri could reward the 20-year-old by handing him the left-wingback role in tonight’s major clash.

Sky Sport Italia and TuttoJuve are among a host of sources to confirm this tweak in the starting lineup.

Elsewhere, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic will link up in attack, leaving Kenan Yildiz on the bench.

In the middle of the park, Carlos Alcaraz will make his full debut due to the injuries of Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie. The Argentine will join Manuel Locatelli and Fabio Miretti.

Andrea Cambiaso will operate on the right flank, while the defense should remain intact despite Danilo’s return from injury. In other words, Rugani will start alongside Federico Gatti and Gleison Bremer, with Wojciech Szczesny taking his place between the posts as usual.

Juventus Expected XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, Miretti, Locatelli, Alcaraz, Iling-Junior; Vlahovic, Chiesa