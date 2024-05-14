On the eve of the Coppa Italia final, Juventus coach Max Allegri held his pre-match press conference, discussing a variety of topics.
The Bianconeri will clash heads with Atalanta tomorrow night at the Stadio Olimpico in Roma. This will be Allegri’s chance to end his trophy drought and win his first silverware since his return to Turin.
This may well be his last chance as well, as he looks increasingly likely to depart at the end of the season.
Despite the club’s recent disappointing results, Allegri remains optimistic, insisting the morale is high, especially following Champions League qualification.
“We’re coming to this final in a good state, with the certainty of playing in the Champions League next season, with qualification achieved with two matchdays left in the season,” noted Allegri as published by the club’s official website.
“Going back to tomorrow evening’s match, it will be a good game, it will take a lot of heart on the pitch from the lads, we’ll need to win as many duels as possible. Tomorrow we’ll leave everything we have on the pitch, with lucidity and calmness.”
Allegri admitted Atalanta will be a difficult opponent as they possess great technical attributes.
“Atalanta, whom I congratulate on deservedly reaching the final of the Europa League, are a team with great technical qualities.
“A difficult challenge awaits us, there will be complicated moments in the match, but we will have to be good at managing them with patience and calmness.
“Atalanta have important players, who are physical and technical as well. They are experiencing a moment of great enthusiasm and we will have to be good at interpreting the match in the best possible way.
“We have great respect for our opponents, but matches must be won on the pitch and we must have the conviction that we are capable of bringing home this cup. If our opponents are better, we will congratulate them at the end of the game.”
The Bianconeri boss insists reaching the cup final is an achievement on its own.
“To participate in the finals is not for everyone, that alone is an important achievement. Now that we are there we will do everything to win it.
“This trophy has very important value. In the last three years, we have played two Coppa Italia finals, including this one, so hopefully we can win it this time. In once-off games, it’s the details that make the difference.
“These games create adrenalin, they bring enthusiasm, and with this spirit, we will take the field tomorrow night.”
Finally, Allegri didn’t confirm Hans Nicolussi Caviglia as a replacement for the suspended Manuel Locatelli, but only one of the options.
“Nicolussi Caviglia is doing well, but in general we are all well. Between this evening and tomorrow morning, I’ll make the final assessments because the game could last even longer than 90 minutes.
“If Hans doesn’t play, I’ll think about an alternative solution given the absence of Manuel Locatelli.”
