On the eve of the Coppa Italia final, Juventus coach Max Allegri held his pre-match press conference, discussing a variety of topics.

The Bianconeri will clash heads with Atalanta tomorrow night at the Stadio Olimpico in Roma. This will be Allegri’s chance to end his trophy drought and win his first silverware since his return to Turin.

This may well be his last chance as well, as he looks increasingly likely to depart at the end of the season.

Despite the club’s recent disappointing results, Allegri remains optimistic, insisting the morale is high, especially following Champions League qualification.