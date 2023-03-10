Allegri provides update on Pogba, Chiesa and Di Maria

Max Allegri has provided an update on the fitness of Federico Chiesa and Angel di Maria after both appeared to be injured in the game against Freiburg.

The Bianconeri gaffer was also asked about Paul Pogba, who missed the game for disciplinary reasons. He joked that the Frenchman arrived early yesterday while confirming he will be back in contention from today.

Juve earned a 1-0 first-leg win against the Germans, courtesy of a Di Maria goal, but the Argentinian seemed to suffer a physical problem when the game ended. Chiesa also seemed to end the game with an injury.

When asked about the Italian, Allegri said via Football Italia:

“We’ll see tomorrow.

“At the moment, I can say nothing because I know nothing. I didn’t see him after the game because he was taken to undergo anti-doping tests.”

On Di Maria, he said: “Di Maria put in an intense performance for 90 minutes. I think he had a cramp. We’ll see tomorrow.”

When asked about Pogba, a smiling Allegri said: “I think Pogba arrived on time tonight, so he will be available from tomorrow.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa and Di Maria are two players we need for almost every fixture and we hope to see them back in training today.

This will only happen if neither has suffered a serious problem, so we pray that is the case.