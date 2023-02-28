Allegri provides updates on the conditions of Chiesa, Pogba and Bonucci

This evening, Juventus will host Torino at the Allianz Stadium for the second Derby della Mole of the season.

This heated encounter could witness the return of Federico Chiesa to the pitch, but more importantly, Paul Pogba could finally make his long-awaited re-debut. The Frenchman has endured a nightmarish recovery path since sustaining a meniscus injury last July.

Nonetheless, Massimiliano Allegri assured that neither player will start against the Granata on Tuesday, which is also the case for the recently-recovered Leonardo Bonucci.

“[Paul] Pogba will be called up for the derby and will play if necessary,” confirmed the Juventus coach in Monday’s pre-match press conference as published by the club’s official website.

“He doesn’t have much playing time in his legs, but more than enough. I have spoken to him as I have done with the other players. He must understand that we’re at an important stage of the season. He must have the drive to have given his contribution at the end of the season.

“Yesterday [Federico] Chiesa trained with the team after six so-so days. Now to say that Pogba can be a starter after 315 days on the sidelines or likewise Chiesa, who has been out for 10 months, is another thing. A little patience is needed.

“[Leonardo] Bonucci is fine, but due to his long period of inactivity, he’ll be sitting close to me at kick-off tomorrow evening. But having him back is already an important plus, he is the club captain after all.”

Moreover, the manager insisted that his team has thus far collected 47 points on the pitch, despite what the standings show.

He urges his players to do their best to overcome the point deduction and reach the Top four positions, while also focusing on other fronts, namely the Coppa Italian and the Europa League.

“Regardless of what happens off the pitch, we have earned 47 points and we must try and stay in the top four, one of our aims at the start of the season.