Allegri quickly moves on from disappointing loss to Inter Milan

Max Allegri admits it hurts to lose a trophy match seconds before the end of the game, but the gaffer wants to move on as fast as possible.

Juve suffered a painful 2-1 loss at the hands of Inter Milan last night in the Italian Super Cup.

They had taken the lead, but Inter turned the game on its head in the dying seconds of the encounter through an Alexis Sanchez goal.

It was yet another defeat of the Bianconeri for Inter boss, Simone Inzaghi and Allegri just wants to get back to work and concentrate on the other competitions left to be won this season.

After the match, he said via Calciomercato: “A defeat five seconds from the end with a trophy up for grabs burns us, and must make us angry. We need to find the right energy to continue the season in the other three competitions. We are growing, physically we are doing well and now we have to focus on the championship.

“Now we will face Udinese which is a physical team, the injured and suspended players will return.”

Juve FC Says

That defeat means we have missed a chance to win the first trophy on offer this season, but there is more to be won.

The Bianconeri has some very tough fixtures coming up in Serie A and Coppa Italia.

We could still win the latter, while a top-four finish at the end of this league season would not be bad considering how we have been for much of this campaign.