Allegri quickly turns his attention to Juventus next match against Spezia

Max Allegri wants to turn his attention to Juventus’ next game this midweek after their 1-1 draw against AS Roma.

Considering the quality of the opponent, it was not a bad result, but the Bianconeri fans had wanted more from their team.

They started as if they would sweep Roma away, but that all changed in the second period and they paid for it.

That was only the third game of the league season and they would face Spezia this midweek.

Allegri, as usual, does not want to dwell too much on the result and he said after the game, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“They did well, then football is like this … the performance remains but we have to put it aside because on Wednesday we will immediately face Spezia”.

Juve FC Says

Juve should have earned more than a point in that game after starting it very well.

The Bianconeri have had an average start to this campaign, but we must get more wins on the board.

If we keep dropping points, other title rivals will open up a huge gap between us and them.

The game against Spezia would be another important test, but we must get three points from it.