Allegri rated as the worst Serie A manager this season

Serie A has some of the best managers in Europe and they have made this season an exciting one to watch.

Juventus brought back Massimiliano Allegri after relinquishing the Serie A title to Inter Milan last season.

Lazio made ex-Juve boss, Maurizio Sarri their manager, while AS Roma ambitiously made Jose Mourinho their latest boss.

Stefano Pioli and Luciano Spalletti are two other managers at top Italian clubs this season.

These bosses are targeting the Scudetto title and have been equipped differently to at least secure a top-four spot for their respective clubs.

Tuttomercatoweb has now revealed the report cards on the performance of Serie A managers this season and their verdict on Allegri is harsh.

Juve has had a terrible start to this campaign despite having arguably the most valuable squad in Serie A.

Allegri’s second coming hasn’t gone to plan and they believe he is simply the worst manager in the Italian top flight this season.

After rating him 3/10, they write: “ The worst manager in Serie A. Until now. Juve undoubtedly has the largest and most profound player base.

“It can be argued that he is the strongest XI or not, but otherwise he should be up there fighting for the Scudetto. But everything is missing: the points, the game, the trust.

“Allegri literally threw three months of work to protect himself as much as possible, without building anything, and in the meantime disheartening the most unbalanced player in the league, that Church that came out of the European Championship as a unique piece in Serie A.”